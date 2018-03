BRIEF-Meredith Says ‍About 1,000 More Positions Will Be Eliminated​

March 21 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp:

* MEREDITH CONTINUES AGGRESSIVE EXECUTION OF TIME INC. INTEGRATION PLAN

* MEREDITH CORP - TO CONDUCT A PORTFOLIO REVIEW OF ALL ITS MEDIA ASSETS AND DIVEST THOSE NOT CORE TO ITS BUSINESS

* MEREDITH CORP - APPROXIMATELY 200 EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED THAT THEIR POSITIONS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED

* MEREDITH CORP - ‍APPROXIMATELY 1,000 MORE POSITIONS WILL BE ELIMINATED OVER NEXT 10 MONTHS​

* MEREDITH CORP - ANNOUNCED HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PART OF ITS PLAN TO REALIZE BETWEEN $400 TO $500 MILLION OF COST SYNERGIES FROM TIME INC

* MEREDITH CORP - EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ADVERTISING AND CIRCULATION PERFORMANCE OF TIME INC PROPERTIES

* MEREDITH CORP - EXPECTS TO GROW REVENUE AND RAISE PROFIT MARGINS ON TIME INC DIGITAL PROPERTIES TO CO’S LEVELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: