May 15 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp:

* MEREDITH SAYS IN Q3, COMMITTED TO REDUCE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 1,800 EMPLOYEES, PRIMARILY IN NATIONAL MEDIA & UNALLOCATED CORPORATE DEPTS - SEC FILING

* EXPECTS TO INCUR COSTS OF ABOUT $300 MILLION RELATED TO TIME INTEGRATION TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES Source text: (bit.ly/2GhhrFu) Further company coverage: