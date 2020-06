June 4 (Reuters) - Mereo BioPharma Group plc:

* COMPLETION OF A $70 MILLION (£56 MILLION) PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH NEW & EXISTING U.S BASED INSTITUTIONAL & ACCREDITED INVESTORS

* PRICE PER PLACING SHARE OF 17.4 PENCE