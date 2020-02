Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mereo BioPharma Group plc:

* MEREO BIOPHARMA GRP - POSITIVE FEEDBACK FROM PHASE 2 MEETING WITH FDA

* MEREO BIOPHARMA - MEETING WITH FDA ON DEVELOPING SETRUSUMAB TO TREAT CHILDREN, ADOLESCENTS WITH OSTEOGENESIS IMPERFECTA

* MEREO BIOPHARMA - FDA AGREED ON DESIGN OF PHASE 3 PEDIATRIC STUDY IN OI TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE SUBMITTING BLA IN US