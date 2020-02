Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mereo BioPharma Group plc:

* MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC - MEREO BIOPHARMA ENTERS INTO A $5 MILLION CONVERTIBLE EQUITY FINANCING WITH NOVARTIS

* MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC - SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ASPIRE CAPITAL FUND, LLC FOR UP TO $28 MILLION

* MEREO BIOPHARMA - PROCEEDS FROM DEALS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, INCLUDING CLINICAL TRIAL ACTIVITY & WORKING CAPITAL