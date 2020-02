BRIEF-Mereo Biopharma Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement With An Institutional Healthcare Investor

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mereo BioPharma Group plc:

* MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC - HAS ENTERED INTO A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH A NEW U.S.-BASED INSTITUTIONAL HEALTHCARE INVESTOR

* MEREO BIOPHARMA- INVESTOR TO MAKE INVESTMENT OF $3 MILLION TO PURCHASE 12.3 MILLION OF CO'S SHARES AT PRICE EQUIVALENT TO 18.8P PER SHARE