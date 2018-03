BRIEF-Mereo Biopharma Files For Proposed Global Offering

March 26 (Reuters) - Mereo Biopharma Group Plc:

* ‍FILING OF REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 WITH U.S. SEC RELATING TO A PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES​

* ‍ALL ADSS AND ORDINARY SHARES TO BE SOLD IN GLOBAL OFFERING WILL BE OFFERED BY COMPANY​

* NO.OF SHARES TO BE REPRESENTED BY EACH ADS, NO OF ADSS & ORDINARY SHARES TO BE OFFERED, PRICE RANGE FOR OFFERING HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED​

* ‍COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS CORP. AND RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC ARE ACTING AS BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING​

* ‍JMP SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD MANAGER AND CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE IS ACTING AS CO-MANAGER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)