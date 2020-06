June 16 (Reuters) - Mereo BioPharma Group plc:

* MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC - LOSS AFTER TAX FOR 12-MONTH PERIOD OF £35.3 MILLION (2018: £32.0 MILLION)

* MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC - NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 OF £45.9 MILLION

* MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC - IMPACT COVID-19 IS EVOLVING RAPIDLY AND ITS FUTURE EFFECTS ARE UNCERTAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: