BRIEF-Mereo Biopharma Group PLC Files For U.S. IPO Of Up To $80.5 Million

March 23 (Reuters) - Mereo Biopharma Group Plc:

* MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF UP TO $80.5 MILLION – SEC FILING‍​

* MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC SAYS HAVE APPLIED TO LIST OUR ADSS ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “MREO.”

* MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC SAYS COWEN, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC SAYS JMP SECURITIES, CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE ARE ALSO UNDERWRITERS TO IPO