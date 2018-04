BRIEF-Mereo Biopharma Group withdraws proposed Nasdaq listing

April 26 (Reuters) - Mereo Biopharma Group PLC:

* COMPANY HAS WITHDRAWN GLOBAL OFFERING AND POSTPONED ITS PROPOSED LISTING OF ITS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (“ADSS”) ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON APRIL 9, 2018

* COMPANY BELIEVES THAT CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT CONDUCIVE FOR AN OFFERING ON TERMS THAT WOULD BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS.

* DENISE SCOTS-KNIGHT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC COMMENTED: “WE RECEIVED POSITIVE FEEDBACK AND STRONG LEVELS OF INSTITUTIONAL INTEREST DURING OFFERING PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)