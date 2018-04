April 9 (Reuters) - Mereo BioPharma Group PLC:

* SAYS OFFERING 15.9 MLN OF CO’S ORDINARY SHARES, INCLUDING ORDINARY SHARES IN FORM OF ADSS, IN GLOBAL OFFERING SEC FILING - SEC FILING

* MEREO BIOPHARMA GROUP PLC SAYS OFFERING 2.8 MILLION ADSS THROUGH UNDERWRITERS IN THE UNITED STATES, OR THE U.S. OFFERING Source text (bit.ly/2H82gCU)