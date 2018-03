March 22 (Reuters) - MERIDIA REAL ESTATE III SOCIMI SA :

* SAYS BUYS 90 PERCENT OF OFFICE BUILDING IN MADRID FOR 26.5 MILLION EUROS‍​

* DEAL IS FINANCED WITH OWN FUNDS AND LOAN OF 17 MILLION EUROS FOR 7 YEARS

Source text: bit.ly/2GdDPUm

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)