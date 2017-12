Dec 27 (Reuters) - Meridian Mining Se:

* MERIDIAN AMENDS LOAN FACILITIES

* MERIDIAN MINING SE - EXTENDED US$1-MILLION SHORT-TERM LOAN FACILITY FROM SENTIENT GROUP LTD. TO APRIL 30, 2018

* MERIDIAN MINING SE - IN ADDITION, CO‘S WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, CANCANA RESOURCES CORP, HAS ARRANGED A NEW LOAN FACILITY OF US$1.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: