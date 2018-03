March 29 (Reuters) - Meridian Mining Se:

* MERIDIAN ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF LOAN FACILITIES

* MERIDIAN MINING- EXTENDED EACH OF EXISTING LOAN FACILITIES TOTAL US$12 MILLION FROM SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND IV LP & SENTIENT GROUP LTD TO SEPT 30

* MERIDIAN MINING SE - SENTIENT HAS AGREED TO EXTEND NON-ARM’S LENGTH LOAN FACILITIES BY 5 MONTHS TO MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: