BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience Announces Preliminary Q2 2020 Revenue Results

April 2 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc:

* MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED PRELIMINARY SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2020 REVENUE RESULTS WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE ABOUT $57 MILLION

* INCREASE IN Q2 REVENUE DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY LIFE SCIENCE SEGMENT REVENUES

* NOT UPDATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MATERIAL SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TO DATE

* MANY OF CO’S CLINICAL TRIAL PARTNERS HAVE SUSPENDED OPERATIONS, WHICH WILL LIKELY RESULT IN DELAYS FOR PRODUCTS IN PIPELINE

* MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE - EXPECT CLINICAL TRIAL PARTNERS SUSPENDING OPERATIONS TO REDUCE FISCAL 2020 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SPENDING BELOW PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED AMOUNTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: