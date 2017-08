July 13 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc :

* Meridian Bioscience comments on recent FDA press statement

* Meridian Bioscience Inc- ‍Consistent with FDA policy, Magellan will promptly submit responses to form FDA-483 for agency's consideration​

* Meridian Bioscience - Providing comments regarding FDA statement concerning posting of form FDA-483 issued following inspection of Magellan diagnostics