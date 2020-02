BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Operating Results And Reaffirms 2020 Guidance

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc:

* MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2020 OPERATING RESULTS AND REAFFIRMS 2020 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY NET REVENUES $47.4 MILLION VERSUS $51.5 MILLION

* MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE - IN JAN, BEGAN SHIPPING MOLECULAR REAGENTS TO IVD MANUFACTURING CUSTOMERS IN CHINA TO HELP COMBAT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* “EXPECT IMPROVED PERFORMANCE IN REMAINING QUARTERS OF FISCAL YEAR”

* SHIPPING MOLECULAR REAGENTS TO IVD MANUFACTURING CUSTOMERS IN CHINA NOT INCLUDED IN OUR Q1 RESULTS

* MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE - LIFE SCIENCE SEGMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER REFLECTED LOWER ORDERING PATTERNS WITH TOP IVD MANUFACTURING CUSTOMERS