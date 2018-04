BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience Reports Q2 GAAP EPS Of $0.12

April 26 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc:

* MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 OPERATING RESULTS, DECLARES REGULAR SECOND QUARTER CASH DIVIDEND, AND UPDATES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69 TO $0.72

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $209 MILLION TO $214 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REPORTED FISCAL 2018 Q2 NET REVENUES OF $56.5 MILLION, UP 4PCT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70, REVENUE VIEW $210.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21, REVENUE VIEW $55.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: