BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience Reports Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results Raises Guidance On Strength Of Covid-19 Related Products

May 8 (Reuters) - Meridian Bioscience Inc:

* MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS; RAISES GUIDANCE ON STRENGTH OF COVID-19 RELATED PRODUCTS

* RAISING FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE

* SEES 2020 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES $230 MILLION TO $236 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* SEES 2020 LIFE SCIENCE NET REVENUE $110 MILLION - $114 MILLION

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EPS $0.70 TO $0.75

* MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE - 2020 GUIDANCE CONSIDERS THAT SPENDING ON CLINICAL TRIALS IN FISCAL 2020 WILL BE LOWER THAN ORIGINALLY ANTICIPATED

* MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE - COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS PAUSED MOST OF CLINICAL TRIAL SITES, AFFECTED ABILITY TO COLLECT PATIENT SPECIMENS