BRIEF-Meridian Energy Says In Month To 10 March, National Hydro Storage Decreased From 126% To 111% Of Historical Average

March 18 (Reuters) - Meridian Energy Ltd:

* IN MONTH TO 10 MARCH 2020, NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE DECREASED FROM 126% TO 111% OF HISTORICAL AVERAGE

* MERIDIAN’S NEW ZEALAND RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN FEB 2020 WERE 20.9% HIGHER THAN FEBRUARY 2019

* NEW ZEALAND ALUMINIUM SMELTER’S LOAD DURING FEBRUARY 2020 WAS BELOW CONTRACT LEVEL OF 622MW

* MERIDIAN’S FEB 2020 MONTHLY TOTAL INFLOWS WERE 165% OF HISTORICAL AVERAGE

* STORAGE IN MERIDIAN’S WAIAU CATCHMENT WAS ABOVE AVERAGE AT END OF FEB

* NATIONAL ELECTRICITY DEMAND IN FEB 2020 WAS 2.7% HIGHER THAN SAME MONTH LAST YEAR

* IS WORKING TO MANAGE THE IMPACT COVID-19 COULD HAVE ON CUSTOMERS