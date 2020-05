May 4 (Reuters) - Meridian Energy Ltd:

* TRANSPOWER MAY NO LONGER BE ABLE TO COMPLETE CLUTHA UPPER WAITAKI LINES PROJECT BY JUNE 2022

* WORK ON PART OF PROJECT ALREADY FUNDED BY CO & CONTACT ENERGY WILL CONTINUE UP TO END OF JUNE 2020

* DECLINED TO PROVIDE FUNDING COMMITMENT FOR TRANSPOWER TO COMMIT RESOURCES TO CLUTHA TO UPPER WAITAKI LINES PROJECT