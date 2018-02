Feb 5 (Reuters) - Meridian Mining Se:

* MERIDIAN MINING ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO

* MERIDIAN MINING SE - ‍IN INTERIM, CARLOS BRAGA, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​