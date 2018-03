March 22 (Reuters) - Meridian Waste Solutions Inc:

* MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS’ ATTIS INDUSTRIES TO ACQUIRE A TRANSACTIONAL VIRTUAL CURRENCY COMPANY

* MERIDIAN WASTE SOLUTIONS - DEAL ‍WOULD REPLACE SIGNIFICANT REVENUE FROM PROPOSED SALE OF WASTE ASSET TARGETED TO CLOSE IN Q2 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)