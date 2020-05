BRIEF-Merit Medical Announces Agreement With Starboard

May 26 (Reuters) - Merit Medical Systems Inc:

* MERIT MEDICAL ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH STARBOARD

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF OPERATING COMMITTEE TO REVIEW MARGIN IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES AND ESTABLISH TARGETS

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - NOLAN E. KARRAS, DAVID M. LIU, M.D. AND LYNNE N. WARD WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2020 ANNUAL MEETING

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - FRANKLIN MILLER WILL RESIGN FROM BOARD NOT LATER THAN IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 2020 ANNUAL MEETING

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - FOLLOWING 2020 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS, 7 OF WHOM WILL BE INDEPENDENT

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS - UNDER AGREEMENT, NOMINATED 3 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO MERIT BOARD AT CO’S UPCOMING 2020 ANNUAL MEETING

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, STARBOARD AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS PREVIOUSLY SUBMITTED

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - STARBOARD ALSO AGREED TO ABIDE BY CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL PROVISIONS AND VOTING COMMITMENTS