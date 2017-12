Dec 15 (Reuters) - Merit Medical Systems Inc:

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS - ON DEC 13, MERIT ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT & INCREMENTAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS - AMENDMENT AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT BY INCREASING REVOLVING LOAN CREDIT COMMITMENT OF LENDERS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $100 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oiLEjP) Further company coverage: