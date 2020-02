BRIEF-Merit Medical Forecasts 2020 GAAP Earnings Per Share Between $0.62 And $0.72

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Merit Medical Systems Inc:

* MERIT MEDICAL REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, GIVES FY 2020 GUIDANCE

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 REVENUE $257.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $252.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 NET SALES $1,044- $1,064 MILLION

* SEES 2020 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.62 - $0.72

* SEES 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.58 - $1.68

* MERIT MEDICAL - TOO EARLY TO ADEQUATELY FORECAST POTENTIAL IMPACT, OR DURATION, OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON MERIT’S 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* MERIT MEDICAL - ESTIMATES A FULL QUARTER OF CONTINUED CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AT CURRENT LEVELS COULD IMPACT NET SALES IN $14 MILLION - $19 MILLION RANGE

* MERIT MEDICAL - ESTIMATES A FULL QUARTER OF CONTINUED CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AT CURRENT LEVELS COULD IMPACT NON-GAAP EPS IN $0.08 TO $0.12 RANGE

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.56, REVENUE VIEW $1.05 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA