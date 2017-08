BRIEF-Merit Medical Q2 earnings per share $0.19

July 26 (Reuters) - Merit Medical Systems Inc

* Merit Medical reports record revenue and non-GAAP net income* for second quarter 2017, raises 2017 guidance and gives preliminary 2018-2019 guidance

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.23 to $1.28

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.80 to $0.86

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Merit Medical Systems Inc sees revenues will be in range of $722-$727 million for year ending December 31, 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $720.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: