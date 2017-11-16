FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Merit Medical signs purchase agreement with BD for divestment assets
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 11:49 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

BRIEF-Merit Medical signs purchase agreement with BD for divestment assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Merit Medical Systems Inc:

* Merit Medical signs purchase agreement with BD for divestment assets

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍purchase price for product lines and related assets to be acquired is $100 million​

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍purchase price for product lines and related assets to be acquired is $100 million​

* Merit Medical Systems- ‍intends to finance acquisition at closing through borrowings which are currently available under its revolving credit facility​

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍transaction is also expected to expand operating margins and increase cash flow​

* Merit - ‍has signed asset purchase agreement with bd to acquire certain assets which bd proposes to sell in connection with acquisition of C.R. Bard​

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍transaction is expected to be accretive to both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings in 2018 for Merit’s shareholders​

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍expects acquisition to provide $0.10-$0.19 in adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share accretion in fiscal year 2018​

* Merit Medical Systems Inc - ‍ expects deal to be accretive by 50-120 basis points to co’s adjusted gross margins over a period of six to twelve months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.