BRIEF-Merit Medical signs purchase agreement with BD for divestment assets

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Merit Medical Systems Inc:
* Merit Medical signs purchase agreement with BD for divestment assets
* Merit Medical Systems Inc - purchase price for product lines and related assets to be acquired is $100 million
* Merit Medical Systems- intends to finance acquisition at closing through borrowings which are currently available under its revolving credit facility
* Merit Medical Systems Inc - transaction is also expected to expand operating margins and increase cash flow
* Merit - has signed asset purchase agreement with bd to acquire certain assets which bd proposes to sell in connection with acquisition of C.R. Bard
* Merit Medical Systems Inc - transaction is expected to be accretive to both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings in 2018 for Merit’s shareholders
* Merit Medical Systems Inc - expects acquisition to provide $0.10-$0.19 in adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share accretion in fiscal year 2018
* Merit Medical Systems Inc - expects deal to be accretive by 50-120 basis points to co's adjusted gross margins over a period of six to twelve months