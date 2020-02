BRIEF-Merit Medical Systems Announces Four Regulatory Approvals

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Merit Medical Systems Inc:

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES FOUR REGULATORY APPROVALS

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - RECEIVED CLEARANCE FROM CHINA NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION TO MARKET SWIFT NINJA STEERABLE MICROCATHETER

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - NMPA ALSO GAVE MERIT CLEARANCE TO MARKET IN CHINA INQWIRE AMPLATZ GUIDE WIRE

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - RECEIVED CE MARK FOR ITS CIANNA SCOUT SURGICAL GUIDANCE SYSTEM

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC - FDA GRANTED TO BLUEGRASS VASCULAR A DE NOVO CLASSIFICATION ORDER FOR ITS SURFACE INSIDE-OUT ACCESS CATHETER SYSTEM