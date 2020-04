April 20 (Reuters) - Merit Medical Systems Inc:

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS - COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF A SAMPLE COLLECTION AND TRANSPORT KIT USED TO COLLECT SPECIMENS WITH SUSPECTED PRESENCE OF COVID-19

* MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS - HAS RECEIVED ITS FIRST PURCHASE ORDER FOR PRODUCT FOR $2.4 MILLION FROM STATE OF UTAH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: