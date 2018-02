BRIEF-Meritage Homes Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.87

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp:

* MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS 20% ORDER GROWTH AND 10% INCREASE IN PRE-TAX EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER, CONTRIBUTING TO A 14% INCREASE IN 2017 FULL YEAR PRE-TAX EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.34 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY HOMES CLOSED 2,253 UNITS VERSUS 2,117 UNITS

* QTRLY HOME CLOSING REVENUE $923.4 MILLION VERSUS $876.1 MILLION

* MERITAGE HOMES - TOOK $19.7 MILLION CHARGE IN Q4 TO REFLECT REVALUATION OF DTA

* QTRLY HOMES ORDERS 1,795 UNITS VERSUS 1,493 UNITS

* MERITAGE HOMES - “HOUSING-RELATED ECONOMIC INDICATORS REMAIN POSITIVE, POINTING TO FURTHER GROWTH IN NEW HOME SALES FOR NEXT SEVERAL YEARS”

* MERITAGE HOMES - FOR 2018 EXPECT TO DELIVER ABOUT 8,350-8,750 HOME CLOSINGS FOR TOTAL HOME CLOSING REVENUE OF ABOUT $3.4-3.6 BILLION