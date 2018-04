BRIEF-Meritage Homes Reports Q1 EPS Of $1.07

April 25 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp:

* MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.07, WITH A 33% INCREASE IN PRETAX EARNINGS ON 10% GROWTH IN HOME CLOSING REVENUE, HIGHER HOME CLOSING GROSS MARGIN AND GREATER OVERHEAD LEVERAGE; STRONG DEMAND FOR ENTRY-LEVEL HOMES HELPS DRIVE 1

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY HOMES CLOSED 1,725 UNITS VERSUS 1,581 UNITS

* TOTAL ORDERS FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY HOME ORDERS 2,358 UNITS VERSUS 2,135 UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)