May 3 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc:

* MERITOR REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BILLION TO $4.1 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.74, REVENUE VIEW $3.93 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MERITOR - PERFORMANCE IN FISCAL 2018 WILL PUT US VERY CLOSE TO ACHIEVING 2019 EPS TARGET A YEAR EARLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: