BRIEF-Meritor Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

April 30 (Reuters) - Meritor Inc:

* MERITOR REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2020 RESULTS

* SEES Q3 2020 REVENUE $400 MILLION TO $500 MILLION

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* MERITOR - IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC LED TO SUSPENDED PRODUCTION IN MOST OF CO’S GLOBAL COMMERCIAL TRUCK MANUFACTURING FACILITIES, FROM LATE IN Q2

* MAJORITY OF CO’S OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE ARE NOW RUNNING LIMITED PRODUCTION

* EXPECTS FACILITIES IN INDIA AND SOUTH AMERICA WILL RESTART IN EARLY MAY

* CO’S OPERATIONS IN CHINA ARE FULLY OPERATIONAL

* CO’S INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES ALSO REMAINED OPERATIONAL THROUGHOUT MARCH AND APRIL AT VARYING LEVELS

* WITHDREW GUIDANCE GIVEN ON JANUARY 30, 2020, REGARDING FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q3 OF FISCAL 2020 REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $400 MILLION TO $500 MILLION

* SEES Q3 OF FISCAL 2020 REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $400 MILLION TO $500 MILLION

* SEES Q3 OF FISCAL 2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO BE IN RANGE OF NEGATIVE $150 MILLION TO NEGATIVE $225 MILLION