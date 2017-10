Oct 26 (Reuters) - MERKUR BANK KGAA:

* 9-MONTH PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 11.6% TO EUR 6.3 MILLION​

* WE ARE EXPECTING A POSITIVE Q4 AND EXPECT TO INCREASE THE DIVIDEND ONCE AGAIN IN THE COMING YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)