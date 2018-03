March 19 (Reuters) - MERKUR BANK KGAA:

* FY PROFIT FROM ORDINARY BUSINESS INCREASED BY 8.5% TO EUR 8.5 MILLION

* FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, IS OPTIMISTIC THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO FURTHER INCREASE EARNINGS

* FY CORE CAPITAL INCREASED BY 33.6% TO EUR 91.7 MILLION (2016: 68.6 EUR MILLION)

* FY NET COMMISSION INCOME UP BY 18.5 PERCENT AT EUR 12.0 MILLION