April 27 (Reuters) - MERKUR BANK KGAA:

* PLANS TO INCREASE DIVIDEND TO 0.30 EUROS PER SHARE

* Q1 RESULT FROM ORDINARY BUSINESS ACTIVITIES INCREASED BY 4.9% TO EUR 2.1 MILLION

* Q1 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD OF EUR 1.2 MILLION IS 4.3% HIGHER THAN Q1 IN PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)