BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments Announces Pricing Of $400 Mln 5.75 Pct Senior Notes

May 3 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments PLC:

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ITS $400 MILLION 5.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $400 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED 5.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL RATE OF 5.75% AND THEY WILL BE ISSUED AT 100% OF THEIR NOMINAL VALUE

* NOTES ARE BEING OFFERED IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)