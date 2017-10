BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments enters partnership with Entertainment One

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC:

* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO DEVELOP NEW PEPPA PIG ATTRACTIONS​

* CO TO HAVE EXCLUSIVE MULTI-TERRITORY RIGHTS TO ROLL OUT NEW ATTRACTION FORMATS, THEMED ACCOMMODATION, INCLUDING PEPPA PIG

* ‍DEAL COVERS ALL TERRITORIES EXCLUDING UK AND IN CHINA, RIGHTS WILL BE LICENSED TO MERLIN ON A NON-EXCLUSIVE BASIS​

* EXPECTS TO OPEN IN-PARK AREAS IN 2 RESORT THEME PARKS IN 2018; EXPECTED FIRST STANDALONE ATTRACTION WILL OPEN IN 2019​