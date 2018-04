April 19 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments PLC:

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED REFINANCING OF CERTAIN OF ITS BANKING FACILITIES.

* REVOLVING MULTI-CURRENCY CREDIT FACILITY INCREASED FROM £300 MILLION TO £600 MILLION WITH REPAYMENT DATE EXTENDED TO APRIL 2023.

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FINANCING CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY £50 MILLION IN 2018.