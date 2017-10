Oct 26 (Reuters) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC:

* ‍MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ANNOUNCES LEGOLAND® NEW YORK​

* ‍IT WILL OPEN A LEGOLAND PARK IN NEW YORK, ITS THIRD IN NORTH AMERICA​

* ‍EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2020 AND IDEALLY POSITIONED WITHIN A TWO-HOUR CATCHMENT OF 23 MILLION PEOPLE​

* ‍RESORT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE MORE THAN 1,000 JOBS IN ADDITION TO 800 CONSTRUCTION JOBS IN ITS DEVELOPMENT​

* ‍HAS ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO OPEN A LEGOLAND PARK IN SOUTH KOREA AND THERE ARE PLANS FOR FURTHER PARKS IN CHINA​ Further company coverage: