April 2 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MERRIMACK DIVESTS EARLY STAGE ASSET FOR $2.25 MILLION; PROVIDES STRATEGY UPDATE

* MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS - ANNOUNCED RECEIPT OF $2.25 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF A TRANSACTION TO CELATOR PHARMACEUTICALS

* MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS - CELATOR REIMBURSED CO FOR CERTAIN SPECIFIED EXPENSES AND ASSUMED CERTAIN LIABILITIES WITH RESPECT TO ACQUIRED ASSETS