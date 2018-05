May 8 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $1.33

* THREE CLINICAL READOUTS EXPECTED IN 2018, INCLUDING DATA FROM TWO RANDOMIZED PHASE 2 STUDIES

* MERRIMACK - BELIEVE CASH,CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $76.3 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31&SOME MILESTONE PAYMENTS ANTICIPATED FROM SHIRE TO BE ENOUGH TO FUND INTO H2 2019