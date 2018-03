BRIEF-Merrimack Provides Business Update And Reports 2017 Financial Results

March 12 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MERRIMACK PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍EXPECTS THREE CLINICAL READOUTS IN 2018, INCLUDING DATA FROM TWO RANDOMIZED PHASE 2 STUDIES​

* ‍ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF A NEW SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD WITH EXPERTISE IN PRECISION ONCOLOGY​

* MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS -‍ CLOSURE OF 2017 WITH $93.4 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, EXTINGUISHMENT OF $60.8 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE DEBT IN Q4​

* MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS - CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO H2 2019

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.89