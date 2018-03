March 12 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MERRIMACK STRENGTHENS SHERLOC STUDY OF MM-121 IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍RANDOMIZED PHASE 2 STUDY ACCRUAL RAISED TO 100 PATIENTS; DATA STILL EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR​

* MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍MERRIMACK CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE TOP-LINE DATA FROM SHERLOC STUDY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​