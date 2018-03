BRIEF-‍Merrimack Village District And Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Reach Settlement Agreement​

Compagnie De Saint Gobain Sa:

* ‍MERRIMACK VILLAGE DISTRICT AND SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS REACH SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT​

* SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, SGPPL AGREES TO PAY OVER NEXT 5 YRS FOR FUTURE OPERATION & MAINTENANCE OF SYSTEM​

* SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO PAY TO REIMBURSE MVD FOR COSTS IT REPORTED IN RELATION TO DETECTION OF PFOA IN WELLS​

* SAINT-GOBAIN ‍PERFORMANCE PLASTICS - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO AGREES TO PAY FOR DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION & INSTALLATION OF SYSTEM​