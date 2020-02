BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics Announces Q4 Loss Per Share $0.34

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mersana Therapeutics Inc:

* MERSANA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATES

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.38 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COLLABORATION REVENUE FOR Q4 IMMATERIAL VERSUS $1.2 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $291670.00 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* MERSANA THERAPEUTICS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF DEC 31, 2019, WERE $99.8 MILLION VERSUS $70.1 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

* MERSANA - EXPECTS CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WILL ENABLE IT TO FUND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH IMPORTANT MILESTONES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: