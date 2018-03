BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics Q4 Loss Per Share $0.61

March 28 (Reuters) - Mersana Therapeutics Inc:

* MERSANA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATES

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.50 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE 1 TRIAL OF XMT-1522 PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED TUMORS EXPRESSING HER2

* COLLABORATION REVENUE FOR Q4 2017 WAS ABOUT $3.3 MILLION VERSUS $12.0 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE $125.2 MILLION

* MERSANA THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WILL ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH AT LEAST MID-2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: