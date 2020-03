BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics Reports Updated Data From The XMT-1536 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study

March 30 (Reuters) - Mersana Therapeutics Inc:

* MERSANA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS UPDATED DATA FROM THE XMT-1536 PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION STUDY

* MERSANA THERAPEUTICS INC - ON TRACK FOR INTERIM DISCLOSURE OF PHASE 1 EXPANSION COHORT DATA IN Q2 2020

* MERSANA THERAPEUTICS INC - XMT-1536 WELL TOLERATED AT DOSES UP TO 43 MG/M(2 )WITH ENCOURAGING ACTIVITY IN HEAVILY PRE-TREATED PATIENT POPULATIONS

* MERSANA THERAPEUTICS INC - XMT-1536 SHOWS FAVORABLE TREND TOWARDS HIGHER RESPONSE RATES WITH HIGHER NAPI2B EXPRESSION

* MERSANA THERAPEUTICS INC - SAFETY PROFILE OGF XMT-1536 CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED DATA AT LOWER DOSES

* MERSANA THERAPEUTICS - PLANS TO ENROLL ABOUT 45 PATIENTS IN EACH OF OVARIAN CANCER, NSCLC ADENOCARCINOMA PATIENT COHORTS OF XMT-1536 PHASE 1 STUDY