March 20 (Reuters) - Mersana Therapeutics Inc:

* MERSANA THERAPEUTICS TO REPORT UPDATED DATA FROM THE XMT-1536 PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION STUDY

* MERSANA- REAFFIRMED PLANS TO HOST LIVE CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON MAR 30 AT 5:00 P.M. ET TO REPORT DATA FROM XMT-1536 PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION STUDY